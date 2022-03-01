Keep Your Cool: Hisense Celebrates Closure of the Summer Season with New Hi-Season Campaign

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As summer draws to a close in South Africa, Hisense, provider of high-performance TV and home appliances, is catching the last summer days to help the South African households keep their cool with its new Hi-Season campaign this March.

Any customers who purchase Hi-Season promotional products and send proof of purchase to prize@hisense.co.za before 15th April will enter the draw to win a Hisense fridge. Alongside the lucky draw, Hisense is offering savings up to R10,000 across its product range. It has be proof of purchase of an online purchase. Participating retailers include Takealot, Makro, Game, Hifi Corp, Everyshop, Hirsch, FNB Complete, and New World.

As part of the Hi-Season campaign, Hisense is casting the spotlight on three appliances that will help users reimagine summer:

75A6GS 4K UHD TV

Experience a total 4K solution with 4K resolution and an UHD AI Upscaler. Over 8 million pixels are housed for true 4K resolution, while the upscaler works to enhance non-4K signals to achieve near-4K resolution and greater detail than standard FHD signals. Feel immersed by the DTS virtual X advanced surround sound solution suite, or connect Bluetooth devices for more audio options. The 75A6GS also includes Game Mode and the VIDAA U4.0 personalized content platform for a non-stop summer of entertainment.

120L5F Laser TV

Bring the cinematic experience home with brighter pictures, natural colours and ultra-clear details. The ultra-short throw 120L5F Laser TV projects a colourful and bright image onto a 120-inch ambient light rejection screen that’s designed for viewing in any room in the house. Enjoy incredible image depth and quality with 4K UHD and over 8 million pixels — and with close to zero harmful blue lights, viewers benefit from a healthier viewing experience free from eye strain, even after long viewing periods.

H670SIA-WD Side by Side Refrigerator

H670SIA-WD is both energy efficient and environmentally friendly, earning the appliance an A+ energy class rating. Its multi-airflow technology cools the fridge evenly from corner to corner so food stays fresher for longer. Hisense’s frost-free technology reduces the humidity level to prevent frost formation, and the accelerated temperature adjustment ensures frozen goods defrost quickly. With the built-in internal water reservoir, users have a permanent supply of chilled water at the press of a button.

For more information on the Hi-season campaign, please visit https://hisense.co.za/ .

