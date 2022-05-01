Keep the Muslim world out of America’s Roe vs Wade debates

Posted on 24 seconds ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

With abortion rights under threat in the United States after the leaking of a document to overturn the Roe vs Wade decision – which declared abortion a constitutional right – many are comparing the country’s legal system to the Islamic Sharia legal system. If the overruling is to take place, abortion rights would be unprotected by the Supreme Court and individual states would have full autonomy over women’s abortion affairs. This means they would be at risk of being refused an abortion even under scenarios of life-threatening cases, pregnancy through rape, or other tragic circumstances. It’s a…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Keep the Muslim world out of America’s Roe vs Wade debates
24 seconds ago
The Real Reason There’s a Worm in Your Mezcal
1 hour ago
Turkey’s composites industry to be active in global market in 2023
2 hours ago
Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians
6 hours ago
Analysis-War a lost opportunity for Turkey’s westward outreach
6 hours ago
Analysis-War a lost opportunity for Turkey’s westward outreach
6 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.