Juventus secured a narrow win over Napoli in week 15 of the Italian Serie A on Friday. Federico Gatti scored the winner for Juventus with a header, assisted by Andrea Cambiaso six minutes into the second half at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus jumped to the top of the standings in 15 matches with 36 points, ahead of Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. Napoli are in fifth spot with 24 points. Source: Anadolu Agency Source: Anadolu Agency