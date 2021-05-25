Jurry De Vries Joins Globalization Partners as General Manager for the Middle East

BOSTON And DUBAI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Globalization Partners , which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its AI-driven, automated and compliant global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today announced that Jurry De Vries has joined the company as General Manager for the Middle East focusing on government relations and global partnerships.

De Vries, an industry veteran, has extensive experience in leading and growing government compliance and human resource systems. After a successful career in the Dutch Royal Air Force and ING Group, he went on to establish his firm Total Solutions Middle East, a provider of governance, risk, compliance, and HR services based in the Dubai Financial Services Center (DIFC), Dubai, UAE and the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM), Abu Dhabi. He later sold it to Vistra and became the Managing director Middle East and subsequently was appointed as a member of the Vistra Asia-ME leadership board.

“The Middle East represents a major opportunity for us, and Jurry’s leadership will be invaluable to our efforts there,” said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners. “We are thrilled that he has joined our team to help us forge key partnerships that will expand the reach of our solution that enables companies to achieve their growth goals faster than they could have imagined.”

“Jurry has spent the last decade building a thorough knowledge of the intricacies of the Middle East and is an incredible asset,” said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. “His knowledge and experience will be instrumental as we grow our footprint and revenue opportunities in the Middle East.”

“Joining Globalization Partners feels like a natural career progression,” said Jurry De Vries, General Manager, Middle East. “I look forward to strengthening our presence in the region and working with the team to support our large-scale growth goals at such a key moment in time for the company.”

As an EOR, Globalization Partners allows companies to hire anywhere in the world by serving as the legal employer, ensuring compliance with local employment laws and regulations, freeing up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members. To see a demonstration, please watch this video .

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global Employer of Record platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Leave the complexities of global employment to the named industry leader that consistently attains 97% customer satisfaction ratings. With Globalization Partners, you can succeed faster.

Globalization Partners: Breaking Down Barriers for Everyone, Everywhere

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners. com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Faceboo k , or check out our Blog .

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

[email protected] partners.com

617-729-4466

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/723356/Globalization_ Partners_Logo.jpg