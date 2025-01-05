Jordanian Foreign Minister to Lead High-Level Delegation Visit to Trkiye

Ankara: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is set to visit Trkiye on Monday, according to a statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The visit will include a 3+3 format meeting, involving Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, alongside their Jordanian counterparts.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Jordanian delegation will include Chief of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti and head of the Intelligence Department Major General Ahmad Husni. The visit aims to strengthen cooperation in various fields and discuss critical regional issues such as Gaza and Syria.

During the meeting, Fidan is expected to discuss defense, counterterrorism, and the defense industry with the Jordanian delegation, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between the two countries. He will also share Ankara’s views on achieving a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire to end Israel’s occupation in Gaza and explore ways to enhance coordination in delivering humanitarian aid to the region.

Further discussions will focus on supporting Jordan’s role as the custodian of holy sites in Jerusalem. The Turkish foreign minister will discuss with his Jordanian counterpart potential steps to contribute to a regular transition process in Syria, emphasizing the importance of stability and security in the region.

The bilateral relations between Trkiye and Jordan are also on the agenda. Safadi’s last visit to Trkiye was on October 15, 2024, followed by Fidan’s visit to Aqaba on December 14, 2024. Regular consultations and mutual visits have helped advance the multifaceted relations between the two nations.

As of November 2024, the trade volume between Trkiye and Jordan has reached approximately $1 billion, with both countries working to further increase this figure.