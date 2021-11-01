Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara plea with Americans to adopt, not eat turkeys

Posted on 29 seconds ago by
Published by
BANG Showbiz English

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have called on people to adopt turkeys instead of feasting on them this Thanksgiving. Ahead of the US holiday on Thursday (25.11.21), the Hollywood actors – who are parents to 13-month-old son River – visited Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California, to meet some turkeys who won’t be getting eaten. And in a joint statement issued to People, the pair – who are engaged – urged their fellow Americans to save turkeys and go meat-free this festive season, and even consider making the birds part of their families. Not only do vegans Joaquin, 47, and Rooney, 36, want to enc…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara plea with Americans to adopt, not eat turkeys
29 seconds ago
Thanksgiving Week US markets: Mostly disconcerting and often misleading
31 seconds ago
No Thanksgiving turkey, no problem | Calavia-Robertson
6 hours ago
Hisense Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2022™ One Year to Go with ‘Too Big To Miss’ Campaign
Hisense Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2022™ One Year to Go with ‘Too Big To Miss’ Campaign
12 hours ago
شركة دهانات الجزيرة تطلق منتج Green Silk Flexy الجديد متعدد الإمكانات لجميع تشطيبات الأسقف
شركة دهانات الجزيرة تطلق منتج Green Silk Flexy الجديد متعدد الإمكانات لجميع تشطيبات الأسقف
14 hours ago
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – SNAP
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – SNAP
15 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.