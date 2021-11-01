Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara plea with Americans to adopt, not eat turkeys

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have called on people to adopt turkeys instead of feasting on them this Thanksgiving. Ahead of the US holiday on Thursday (25.11.21), the Hollywood actors – who are parents to 13-month-old son River – visited Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California, to meet some turkeys who won’t be getting eaten. And in a joint statement issued to People, the pair – who are engaged – urged their fellow Americans to save turkeys and go meat-free this festive season, and even consider making the birds part of their families. Not only do vegans Joaquin, 47, and Rooney, 36, want to enc…

