Jax.Network has mined over 100 BTC blocks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jax.Network , a blockchain project building an energy-standard monetary system, has merge-mined over 100 Bitcoin blocks . Miners are welcome to join JaxPool and get a wide variety of different perks, including free JXN coins.

Jax.Network is a blockchain protocol merge-mined with Bitcoin network. The merge-mining technology allows the network to leverage the security of the parent chain and provide more incentives for miners, as they receive extra block rewards in the form of JXN tokens. This week, Jax.Network rechead a major milestone of 100 BTC blocks being merge-mined with Jax.Network. It’s interesting to note that the first BTC block was merge-mined during the mainnet launch back in October 2021.

The event comes shortly after JaxPool , an official mining pool focused on merged-mining Jax.Network with Bitcoin, reached an all-time high of 1.58 Ehash/s of computing power. The pool has managed to gain this hashrate in less than two months thanks to attractive terms of participation, which include negative fees on Bitcoin mining and a 1% bonus for every Phash/s. Thus, it surpassed both BSV and BCH networks in terms of computing power.

“We have come a long way to create a protocol that reflects the best of what a blockchain protocol, such as Bitcoin, can offer. A hundred blocks mark one of the first major milestones for us but the most interesting parts of our roadmap are yet to come,” Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network, stated.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. Jax.Network aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution.

CONTACT Viktoriya Nechyporuk, Marketing Communications Lead COMPANY Jax.Network PHONE +380 67 657 0029 EMAIL viktoriya@jax.net WEB https://jax.network