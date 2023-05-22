Japanese bank provides $200M loan to Turkish lender for energy projects

ISTANBUL: The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has extended a $200 million credit to the Development and Investment Bank of Trkiye (TKYB) for energy projects. The credit, under a theme named "Green 4," is intended to finance energy and energy efficiency projects, the Turkish bank said on Thursday. While JBIC served as the primary financier, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Resona Bank were among the financiers. The 12-year-term loan will be utilized for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Trkiye. Ibrahim Oztop, the general manager of TKYB said: "This fourth green-themed 'Green 4' agreement with JBIC represents the strong cooperation between our organizations and the international trust in Trkiye." Ryuta Suzuki, the general manager of JBIC's energy department, stressed: "The existing Green 3 loan signed in March 2021 was JBIC's first energy efficiency incentive program." "The successful implementation of the Green 3 loan demonstrates the importance of energy efficiency p rojects in achieving a carbon-free future without disrupting economic growth." Source: Anadolu Agency