Jannik Sinner Wins Australian Open Men’s Singles Title for 2nd Consecutive Year

Melbourne: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner clinched the Australian Open men’s singles title on Sunday, marking his 19th career title. The 23-year-old secured his second consecutive Australian Open title by defeating Alexander Zverev with scores of 6-3, 7-6, and 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena.

According to Anadolu Agency, Sinner’s victory over Germany’s Zverev not only allowed him to retain his championship at the Australian Open but also made him the first Italian player to achieve three Grand Slam singles titles. At 22, he also became the youngest player to defend the Australian Open title since Jim Courier did so in 1993.

Sinner’s consistent performance has set new records, as he became the first man since Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2006 to defend his maiden Grand Slam title. Additionally, he reached a significant milestone by becoming the first player since 1973 to achieve 10 consecutive straight-sets victories against top-10 opponents.

Despite his 23 career titles, 27-year-old Zverev from Germany has yet to win a Grand Slam, highlighting Sinner’s remarkable feat at the Australian Open.