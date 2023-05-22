Italian premier announces separation from partner

Italian Premier Georgia Meloni announced on Friday that she is separating from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno after nearly a decade together. 'My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here,' Meloni, 46, said on X. 'I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.' "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added. The statement came after Giambruno, 42, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues. This week marks the first anniversary of Meloni's government, Italy's first headed by a woman. The couple have a seven-year-old daughter.

Source: EN - Anadolu Agency