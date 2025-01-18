‘It Better Hold,’ Trump Says of Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas “better hold,” warning that if it does not “all hell will break out.”

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump, in a phone interview with NBC News, expressed skepticism about the deal’s success, stating: “Well, we’re going to see very soon, and it better hold.” He indicated his support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to continue “doing what you have to do” to ensure stability in the region.

Trump emphasized the importance of “respect” for the US as a key factor in the agreement’s sustainability. He stated, “The US has to get respected again, and it has to get respected fast. But respect is the primary word that I use.” He cautioned that a lack of respect could lead to the collapse of the ceasefire: “If they respect us, it will hold. If they don’t respect us, all hell will break out.”

The president-elect also mentioned plans for a forthcoming meeting with Netanyahu, though he did not disclose specific details regarding the discussions.

Qatar’s announcement of a three-phase ceasefire agreement came late Wednesday evening, aiming to end over 15 months of intense Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Sunday.

Local health authorities reported that nearly 47,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed, and over 110,700 injured since the onset of Israel’s military actions on October 7, 2023.

In light of these events, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the enclave.