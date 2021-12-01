Istanbul Canal not to be burden for state budget

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu has said that the Istanbul Canal project will not be a burden for the state budget, Yeni Shafak has reported. Karaismailoglu stressed that the government is working on different financing models for the 15 billion-dollar Istanbul Canal project to exempt the state budget from the financial burden. “On the one hand, we provide transportation routes; on the other hand, we are working on alternative finance models. Our top priority is to build the Istanbul Canal without putting any burden on the general budget. We…

