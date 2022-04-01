Istanbul Airport to host Routes World next year

Azer News

By Yasin Yilmaz Turkey’s Istanbul Airport, the most important global hub of the region, will host Routes World in 2023, Yeni Shafak has reported. Nearly 4,000 senior executives from the global aviation industry are expected to visit Istanbul as a result of Routes World, the most prestigious event in the world aviation industry. “Turkey carries out promotional activities in 140 countries through TGA [ Turkish Promotion and Development Agency]. Again, TGA hosted a total of 3,770 people in Turkey in 2021, including foreign press representatives, influencers, opinion leaders and travel agencies. I…

