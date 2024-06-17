Israel’s Actions in Gaza Criticized by Australian Prime Minister

Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has strongly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing reports of aid seekers being killed while waiting for food and water as “completely indefensible.” Albanese expressed these views during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), highlighting his concerns over Israel’s current approach.

According to Anadolu Agency, Albanese communicated directly with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing that Israel is losing international support through its actions. Albanese stated that his government has been consistent in conveying its message to Israel, both privately and publicly, advocating for a more straightforward and upfront dialogue with its long-term ally.

The Australian prime minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He underscored Australia’s longstanding support for Israel while emphasizing the importance of recognizing both the State of Israel and the State of Palestine as part of a peaceful resolution. Albanese noted the crucial role of the United States and the international community in facilitating this outcome.

In addition to addressing the conflict in the Middle East, Albanese also mentioned his recent visit to China, where he reiterated Australia’s clear stance on Ukraine to Chinese leaders.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with the Israeli army’s offensive since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of nearly 59,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The military operations have led to widespread destruction, severe food shortages, and the spread of disease in the region.

Furthermore, last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the enclave.