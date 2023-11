The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced on Thursday that Israeli tanks are besieging Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza City, and its ambulance teams are unable to reach the injured people due to the intense clashes. The society said in a statement on Facebook that "tanks are surrounding Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, and there are intense clashes." It added: "Red Crescent ambulance teams are unable to move to reach the injured and wounded." Source: EN - Anadolu Agency