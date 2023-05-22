Israeli forces kill another Palestinian in West Bank, death toll rises to 186

Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Sunday, taking the death toll in the occupied territory since Oct. 7 up to 186, the Health Ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said: 'Montaser Muhammad Amin Saif, 34, was shot Sunday by the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Burqa north of Nablus.' The Israeli forces stormed the town of Burqa, and searched several homes, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Tensions have been high across the West Bank since the fighting broke out on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza. Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship. At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.