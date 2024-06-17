Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Minors Amid West Bank Clashes

Nablus: Israeli forces arrested two Palestinian minors and injured several others during military raids throughout the occupied West Bank, as illegal settlers launched a series of attacks on civilians and their properties.

According to Anadolu Agency, an Israeli force stormed the town of Qusra, located south of Nablus, using heavy gunfire and tear gas. During the operation, two brothers were arrested before the forces withdrew from the area.

In the central West Bank, several Palestinians experienced temporary asphyxiation due to tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces in the Qalandiya refugee camp and the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

In Hebron, Israeli soldiers compelled shop owners in the Old City to close as illegal settlers marched through the area. Under the 1997 Hebron Protocol, Israel retains full control over Hebron’s Old City, including the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Wafa reported that illegal Israeli settlers assaulted three Palestinian farmers in Khallet Al-Nahleh, south of Beth

lehem. The region has been subjected to repeated attacks aimed at seizing agricultural land for settlement expansion.

In the northern Jordan Valley, witnesses observed illegal settlers traversing the Bedouin community of Khirbet Samra. Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights stated that settlers attacked a water spring in al-Himma, obstructing Palestinians from watering their livestock, and left dead animals near residents’ tents to intimidate them.

The rights group further reported that settlers set fire to Bedouin tents in the village of Ein Ayoub, west of Ramallah, resulting in extensive property damage. Settlers also targeted the Kaabneh Bedouin community in the al-Khalayel area, northeast of Ramallah, issuing a two-week ultimatum for residents to vacate their homes and land.

Since the onset of Israel’s military actions on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,013 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, accordin

g to the Health Ministry. An advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice last July declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.