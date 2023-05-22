Israeli airstrike hits Al-Wafaa Hospital’s power generator in Gaza City

Israeli aircraft targeted the power generator of Al-Wafaa Hospital in the city of Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli fighter jets struck the power generator and solar panels of the hospital for the elderly and medical rehabilitation early Saturday morning, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The airstrike resulted in a significant fire in the hospital's courtyard, which was eventually controlled by civil defense teams after several hours, the correspondent added.

The Israeli airstrike also caused extensive damage to the hospital's solar energy system, leading to a power outage in the facility.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Source: Anadolu Agency