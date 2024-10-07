Israel uses regional conflicts as excuses for occupation: Turkish President Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday accused Israel of using regional conflicts as pretexts to justify its escalating “occupation and expansion.”

‘Just like at the beginning of the last century, an insidious plan to draw borders in our region with blood has been put into practice,” Erdogan said, speaking at a ruling party event in Istanbul, apparently referring to imperialist plans at the end of World War I.

Saying that Israel citing Hamas, Hezbollah, Yemen, Syria, and Iran is “merely an excuse,’ Erdogan added: ‘The Israeli government comes up with new justifications daily to legitimize its occupation and invasion policies.”

Erdogan said Western nations are ignoring Israel’s actions due to their guilt over the Holocaust. He called on Israel’s unconditional supporters to act “rationally” and stop enabling its actions. “Otherwise, the fire ignited by the bloodthirsty Israeli government will burn not only this region and the people living here, but also you,” he warned.

‘Nothing could

break resistance of Gaza’

Erdogan also underlined the Palestinian resistance to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians since last Oct. 7, nearly a year ago, when Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza began. No amount of crimes and barbarity could break the resistance of the people of Gaza, he said.

‘Our brothers in Gaza have been resisting Zionist occupiers heroically for 364 days despite all hardships,’ he added.

Stressing Trkiye’s stance, Erdogan said Ankara will continue to support Gaza with all possible means.

‘We stand firmly in the same place today as we stood on the first day. We defend the same values today that we defended on the first day,’ he said.

Trkiye never hesitates to say the same things at the podium of the UN that it tells the domestic public, Erdogan added.

?Trkiye is the only state to impose economic sanctions on Israel, he said.???????

Erdogan urged the Islamic world to take economic and commercial measures to prevent Israeli aggression, calling it “more than a choice, it is an obligation

.”

Source: Anadolu Agency