Israel Threatens to Bar Displaced Palestinians from Returning to Northern Gaza After Soldiers’ Release

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Saturday to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement. In a statement, Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas violated the Gaza deal by failing to free Israeli captive Arbel Yehud.

According to Anadolu Agency, Israel has received four female hostage soldiers from Hamas, and in return, will release security prisoners, Netanyahu’s office said. Hamas freed the soldiers early Saturday under the ceasefire agreement with Israel. However, Israel declared it would not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released that day.

Israel demanded proof from Hamas that Yehud is alive and will be freed next week, as reported by Israeli Channel 12. Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing a well-informed source, confirmed that Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday. Egyptian and Qatari mediators were informed about Yehud’s status but did not provide further details.

Under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire day, Israel is planned to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor area that separates northern Gaza from its south, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their areas in northern Gaza. Some 200 Palestinian prisoners were also freed by Israel on Saturday under the deal.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel’s military actions that have killed nearly 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,400 since Oct. 7, 2023. On the first day of the ceasefire, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli captives set free by Hamas.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The conflict has resulted in widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis, making it one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever, with more than 11,000 people missing.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.