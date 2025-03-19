Israel Rejects Lebanese Proposals to Withdraw from Southern Positions, Says President Aoun

Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that Israel has dismissed all of Lebanon’s proposals to vacate the five Lebanese hills and continues to detain several prisoners. During a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Aoun highlighted Israel’s ongoing occupation of lands in southern Lebanon, stating it hinders the execution of UN Resolution 1701 and contradicts the ceasefire agreement established last November.

According to Anadolu Agency, Aoun emphasized the Lebanese army’s role in maintaining security and seizing weapons in the areas vacated by Israeli forces. The president underscored that diplomatic efforts and negotiations are in progress to resolve the issue comprehensively. He pointed out that while Israel has released five Lebanese prisoners, several others remain detained, and Lebanon is committed to securing the return of all recently arrested detainees.

A tenuous ceasefire has been in effect in Lebanon since November, following months of cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into full-scale warfare in September. Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli ceasefire violations, resulting in at least 85 fatalities and over 280 injuries.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated Israel’s complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 due to Israel’s non-compliance. Despite the extended deadline, Israel continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.