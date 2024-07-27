Israel orders Khan Younis residents to evacuate towards Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza

ANKARA: The Israeli army on Saturday ordered Khan Younis residents to evacuate and head towards Al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip, an area designated as a safe zone but frequently attacked.

In a statement, the army said, “remaining in this area has become dangerous” due to “rocket fire” from the southern area of Khan Younis.

“The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat,” it added.

On July 13, the Israeli army targeted camps of the displaced in Al Mawasi, killing more than 90 Palestinians and injuring nearly 300 others, according to official Palestinian sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed at the time that the airstrike targeted Mohammed Deif, the commander-in-chief of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, and his deputy.

Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. The actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over all

eged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Source: Anadolu Agency