Israel demands evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza: Medical sources

Israeli forces have told administrators at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza to evacuate patients, wounded, displaced people, and medical staff at the hospital, a Palestinian medical source said on Saturday. The source, asking not to be named for security reasons, told Anadolu that the Israeli army "demanded the administration of the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza to evacuate the hospital." The hospital remains under Israeli siege the source said, adding that the army's "combing, searching and digging operations inside the hospital" also continue. ???????The Israeli army raided the Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the blockaded enclave, on Wednesday following extensive attacks around the facility. Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 8,300 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures. Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, hav e also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave. An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a trickle. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures. Source: Anadolu Agency