Israel bombs parliament building in Gaza: Local media

The Israeli military on Wednesday bombed the Palestinian Legislative Council building in Gaza City, according to several local media reports and videos circulating online. News outlets including Channel 12 and the Times of Israel newspaper said the troops destroyed the parliament building, days after photographing themselves inside it. The Israeli military, which has continued its air attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, expanded its ground operations in the Palestinian enclave two weeks ago. Its forces raided Al-Shifa Hospital late Tuesday, the largest medical complex in Gaza, where thousands have taken shelter.

Source: EN - Anadolu Agency

