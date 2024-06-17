Israel and Hamas Engage in Talks for Possible Ceasefire in Gaza

Tel aviv: An Israeli political source familiar with negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip revealed on Saturday that Tel Aviv is, for the first time, conducting talks with Hamas regarding the possibility of ending the ongoing war.

According to Anadolu Agency, this negotiation marks a departure from previous deals, which primarily focused on the release of hostages. The current discussions encompass broader issues, including a proposed 60-day ceasefire, during which 10 living Israeli hostages would be released, and intensive negotiations on ending the war would commence.

The source noted that the talks address topics such as the continuation or cessation of the war, the future of Gaza, and the return of all hostages. The proposed agreement includes a clause allowing both parties to add topics for discussion during the ceasefire period. The Israeli delegation has reportedly traveled to Doha with a broad mandate, offering sufficient flexibility to reach an agreement without compromising on Israel’s security needs.

Israeli media, including KAN, reported that Israel is considering dispatching a second delegation to Doha if the Palestinian side agrees to discuss the deal’s specifics. Qatar, Egypt, and the US are mediating the talks. The proposals include the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies during the ceasefire, with final negotiations on ending the war expected to resume during the truce.

Despite differences on issues such as aid delivery mechanisms and Israeli troop deployment, Israeli sources remain optimistic about the potential for a deal, according to an Israeli broadcaster. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that 10 hostages in Gaza would soon be released, though he did not provide further details.

Over the past 21 months, Israel and Hamas have engaged in multiple rounds of indirect negotiations to reach a ceasefire and conduct prisoner exchanges. Two partial agreements were reached in November 2023 and January. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, resumed the war on March 18, avoiding finalizing the latest agreement.

Hamas has expressed its willingness to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for ending the conflict and a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its offensive on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of nearly 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The bombardment has devastated the enclave, leading to food shortages and disease outbreaks.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.