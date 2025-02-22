Irish Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Ukraine in Call with Zelenskyy

Dublin: Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin reaffirmed Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine during a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, the premier wrote on X. It came ahead of a summit marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Martin emphasized Ireland’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and its people.

According to Anadolu Agency, Martin expressed his warm engagement with President Zelenskyy, stating, “I had a warm engagement with President Zelenskyy, where I once again reaffirmed Ireland’s steadfast support for Ukraine and its people.” The leaders also discussed efforts with the EU to establish a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Martin further offered support for Ukraine’s accelerated membership in the EU and reiterated Ireland’s ongoing financial support for the nation. “I also took the opportunity to offer my support for the acceleration of Ukraine’s membership of the EU and to state Ireland’s continuing financial support for Ukraine,” he added.

Martin is set to join global leaders in a summit hosted by Zelenskyy to further discuss Ukraine’s future. “I look forward to joining online with other leaders for President Zelenskyy’s summit to discuss this further next week,” Martin stated.