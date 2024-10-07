Irish foreign minister expresses ‘deep’ concern over escalation in Lebanon

ISTANBUL: Ireland’s foreign minister on Saturday expressed “deep” concern over the current ramping up of violence in Lebanon, singling out Israel’s violations of a UN resolution.

“I am deeply concerned at the escalation of violence in Lebanon, and the increased activity by the Israeli Defence Forces (Israeli army) in the area of the Blue Line which divides Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Height,” Micheal Martin said in a statement.

Two of the 25 outposts along the Blue Line are under Irish command within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), with around 30 Irish soldiers stationed at one of these posts, he said.

Martin noted that in recent days the Israeli army has breached the Blue Line in multiple areas, including near Irish Battalion posts.

“This is an unacceptable violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. In response, Irish personnel in their outpost are operating under what is known as level 3 which means they are to shelter in place and remain in bunkers,” h

e underlined.

Stating that “peacekeeping is the most noble act that any person can perform,” Martin added: “There is an obligation on Israel and Hezbollah to respect the role of UN peacekeepers, their mandate, and do nothing that would put peacekeepers and our troops in particular in harm’s way.”

Martin added that Hezbollah and Israel must “pull back” from the brink and work towards a peaceful resolution, beginning with a cease-fire.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

At least 2,011 people have since been killed, over 9,500 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

Source: Anadolu Agency