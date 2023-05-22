Irish Central Bank Governor to visit Cyprus

Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland will visit Cyprus on October 23 - 24 following an invitation by Constantinos Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus. Makhlouf's visit comes just days before the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank Governing Council in Athens on October 26. During his stay in Cyprus, the Irish central banker will hold talks with Herodotou, and will meet with the Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos. Furthermore, Herodotou and Makhlouf will attend a discussion with Cypriot university students on the present phase and the future of the European economy. In their talks, Herodotou and Makhlouf will explore ways for the further cooperation between the two Central Banks aiming to exchange technical expertise.

Source: Cyprus News Agency