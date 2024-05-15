Irdeto Features the ‘Irdeto Experience’ at CABSAT 2024

Expanding beyond security, this suite of solutions offers super aggregation capabilities, monetization features, an enriched user experience and actionable data and analytics

AMSTERDAM, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irdeto, the global leader in digital video platform experiences and security, is pleased to announce its participation at the prestigious CABSAT 2024 event, where it will feature its groundbreaking streaming aggregation platform ‘Irdeto Experience.’ This comprehensive suite of solutions enables pay-TV, telco and streaming operators to build, manage, control and enrich their video services. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Irdeto continues to redefine industry standards, empowering the video industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.

By leveraging the investment and innovation of open-source platforms and embracing diverse device ecosystems, Irdeto accelerates deployment processes while ensuring compatibility across various devices. With seamless integration across managed platforms like Android TV and RDK, as well as unmanaged ecosystems including Android, Tizen OS, WebOS, and iOS, Irdeto Experience guarantees speed, efficiency, and security, enabling operators to stay agile and responsive to evolving market demands.

Key Benefits of Irdeto Experience Include:

Simplifies video streaming back-ends, reduces fragmentation, and optimizes vendor interactions. Enriched Offerings: Supports super aggregation of global and local apps, unified search and discovery, and offers editorial and personalized recommendations.

Supports super aggregation of global and local apps, unified search and discovery, and offers editorial and personalized recommendations. Enhanced Monetization Opportunities: Maximizes revenue streams through comprehensive advertising solutions, targeted campaign strategies, and versatile business model capabilities.

Maximizes revenue streams through comprehensive advertising solutions, targeted campaign strategies, and versatile business model capabilities. Accelerated Time to Market: Irdeto Experience facilitates quicker deployment through pre-integrated solutions with Android TV and RDK managed platforms.

Additionally, Irdeto Experience offers enhanced security features, including 360-degree content protection, support for managed and unmanaged devices, and certification. Furthermore, the platform provides advanced data & analytics tools, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights into consumer behavior and content performance. With the ability to utilize consumer insights and adapt strategies accordingly, Irdeto Experience empowers operators to optimize their video platforms and unlock revenue potential.

“Irdeto Experience capitalizes on the growing consumer demand by providing a cohesive and streamlined operational framework for video service providers. This goes beyond mere content delivery—it enhances the viewer experience with a contemporary UI/UX, seamless app integration for super aggregation, tailored recommendations, and stringent content protection,” stated Andrew Bunten, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

For further information on how Irdeto is shaping the future of media and entertainment in the MENA region, or to schedule a demo of Irdeto Experience, please visit the Irdeto Experience website.

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the global leader in digital video platform experiences and security, empowering major media and entertainment brands worldwide. With over 50 years of expertise, our comprehensive services prioritize video experiences delivery, content protection, and anti-piracy solutions, reducing costs and driving sustainable growth while delivering unmatched user experiences. As a trusted partner, Irdeto provides vital managed services, system integration and consultancy solutions, enabling customers to focus on audience engagement. With a global presence, we offer unwavering support for continued success and future-fit strategies. With a unique pay-TV operator heritage, Irdeto is the preferred partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

For more information, contact:

Sabrina Orlov

+1 343 997 7220

Sabrina.orlov@irdeto.com

