Iraqi Kurdistan govt workers say late salaries mean no Eid

Posted on 3 mins ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has yet to pay its current and retired employees ahead of Eid Al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. As of Thursday, thousands of employees from the KRG ministries of higher education, culture, municipalities and electricity are yet to be paid salaries for March. In contrast, the Iraqi central government in Baghdad is up to date on its payments, currently giving its employees and pensioners their salaries for May. “I will not celebrate Eid Al-Fitr as I am not being paid a March salary and thus cannot buy food and clothes for my kid…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Iraqi Kurdistan govt workers say late salaries mean no Eid
3 mins ago
Turkey accuses Greek warplanes of violating airspace
3 mins ago
In Turkey a journalist is arrested for covering an alleged hacking of a government database
5 hours ago
Turkey’s Erdogan meets Saudi’s MBS to ‘develop’ relations
13 hours ago
Turkish president on first visit to Saudi since Khashoggi killing
18 hours ago
Greece says Turkish overflights in the Aegean undermine NATO unity
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.