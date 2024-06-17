Iranian President Ready to Resolve US Disputes Within International Framework

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his country’s readiness to resolve disputes with the US based on an international framework.

According to Anadolu Agency, Iranian state television reported that Pezeshkian held phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During his conversation with bin Salman, Pezeshkian expressed hope for the commencement of negotiations between Iran and the US, aiming for a positive outcome. He emphasized Iran’s desire for fair and reasonable agreements within international law that secure the rights of the Iranian people and promote regional stability and development. Pezeshkian welcomed support from friendly nations in resolving these issues.

The report highlighted bin Salman’s condemnation of Israel’s actions against Iran, assuring that no country in the region, including Saudi Arabia, has allowed its airspace to be used for actions against Iran. Bin Salman also stated that no operations against Iran would occur from US bases in the region, acknowledging Iran’s right to respond to US attacks.

In the call with bin Zayed, Pezeshkian discussed the potential for regional cooperation without foreign interference. Bin Zayed emphasized the importance of successful agreements that benefit all countries in the region, reiterating the UAE’s support for peace and regional security initiatives.

During his conversation with Sharif, Pezeshkian affirmed that external conspiracies could not harm the friendship between Iran and Pakistan. This dialogue comes amidst escalating tensions, following Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian sites, accusing Tehran of nearing nuclear weapon production – a claim Iran denies. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes, with the US joining the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.