Invixium Acquires US-based Triax Technologies Invixium Acquires Triax Technologies to Expand its Biometric Solutions with AI-based RTLS Offering for Improved Safety and Productivity at Industrial Sites and Critical Infrastructure

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invixium, a global leader in biometric access control, workforce, and visitor management solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of US-based Triax Technologies (Triax). This strategic acquisition expands Invixium’s portfolio with Triax’s AI-based RTLS (Real-Time Location Systems) and connected worker solutions, designed to improve worker productivity and equipment utilization. With this move, Invixium broadens its scope beyond entry-point access control to address the complex daily challenges within critical infrastructure and industrial worksites such as oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, chemical, mining, and energy.

“We’ve identified more real-world problems to solve,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President of Invixium. “This acquisition highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address our customers’ health, safety, security, and productivity demands for their sites. With the addition of Triax, we now offer comprehensive end-to-end solutions—from secure entry points to the entire operational environment. This bold step marks a pivotal advancement in our growth strategy.”

Triax’s flagship connected worker solution, Spot-r, is an innovative non-GPS platform featuring a patented and scalable mesh network, compact hardware, and actionable dashboards. The system utilizes wearable tags to collect and transmit data to a cloud-based software delivering near real-time insights. The rugged, easy-to-deploy solution operates on an independent network, bypassing internal IT infrastructure. The software dashboards and AI-based analytics help industries identify and eliminate productivity pinch points, track equipment usage efficiently, and reduce emergency response times, thereby enhancing overall site safety and operational efficiency.

“Triax’s labor productivity and workplace safety platform perfectly complement Invixium’s established portfolio of biometric access solutions and services,” stated Scott MacDonald, Chairman of the Board at Triax Technologies. “I am confident that Invixium will continue to enhance the combined solutions and expand their impact, driving significant value for our collective industrial customers and stakeholders.”

The technologies of Invixium and Triax will help organizations minimize unauthorized access risks and streamline operations, setting new standards in industrial safety and efficiency. With proven ROI from Triax solutions, including significant labor savings through increased time on tools and reduced injury claims, Invixium is poised to transform industrial operations globally.

Invixium is committed to a seamless integration process, ensuring service continuity and introducing a broader spectrum of technologies to address the evolving demands of the customer base of both companies.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About Invixium

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with presence in India, Middle East, UK, USA, Latin America, and Africa, Invixium designs and manufactures rugged biometric solutions for access control, workforce, and visitor management. Their fully integrated hardware, software, and mobile platform solution helps improve the health, safety, productivity, and security of enterprises and industries using accurate data capture and intelligent data analytics. With deployments at major enterprises and industries, Invixium strives to provide industry-leading, made-in-Canada biometric solutions that are not only visually stunning, but also intuitive for ease of use and install.

About Triax Technologies

Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Triax Technologies delivers innovative, people-centric solutions to enhance safety and productivity for asset-intensive organizations. Their patented technology and intrinsically safe certified hardware help connect workers and physical assets to provide business leaders with decision-grade data. The Spot-r®, a registered trademark of Triax Technologies, Inc. is a comprehensive solution that offers a proprietary blend of devices (including wearable technology and AI-enabled cameras), networks, applications, and insights to gather and synthesize hard to capture field data in real-time. Their platform empowers visibility into productivity metrics, safety compliance, and equipment management.

