‘Invasion of Our Country is OVER,’ Claims Trump, Citing Low Border Apprehensions

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the ‘invasion of Our Country is OVER,’ pointing to a low number of illegal border crossings during his first full month in office.

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump highlighted February’s record-low apprehensions at the US-Mexico border, attributing the decline to his administration’s strict immigration policies. ‘The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR!’ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He noted that 8,326 individuals were apprehended by Border Patrol, all of whom were ‘quickly ejected” or “prosecuted for crimes against” the US. Trump contrasted the figures with those under his predecessor, Joe Biden, claiming that during Biden’s tenure, ‘there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country.’

The president emphasized that the border is now ‘CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants’ and warned that anyone attempting to enter the US illegally would face ‘significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation.’ The Trump administration has prioritized rapid deportations and increased prosecutions as part of efforts to curb illegal immigration.

The US-Mexico border has long been a focal point of immigration debates, with fluctuating numbers of crossings depending on policy changes and regional conditions.