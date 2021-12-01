Inflation Could Put a Damper on Holiday Dinner Menus

The Street

By Ellen Chang Inflation has increased the cost of holiday dinners throughout the world. Traditional foods, ranging from tamales to hams, could put a damper on the wallets of the hosts serving holiday dinners this December. As a result, some people might opt to swap out some entrees for less costly ones, moving from more expensive meats like steak to other affordable protein options, Bloomberg reports. Even diners who normally choose more affordable options will likely pay more for food since costs have risen in 2021, Curt Covington, a senior director of institution credit at AgAmerica Lending…

