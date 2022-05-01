Indonesia Welcoming Back Global Tourists at Arabian Travel Market Dubai 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia once again returns to the most extensive tourism exhibition in the Middle East, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2022, which will be held in two formats: live events on 9-12 May 2022 and virtual events on 17-18 May 2022. 27 Indonesian tourism industries will participate in both live and virtual ATMs. The Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion is located at booth number AS.2452 in the Asian Hall during the Live Event.

Indonesia Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, revealed that the country’s participation in the exhibition aims to provide updates on Indonesia’s tourism, especially after the opening of Bali in February 2022.

“Bali has welcomed international tourists since early this year. This is also supported by the granting of Visa on Arrival for 60 countries,” said the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Various policies implemented to attract foreign tourists, such as Visa on Arrival (VoA) and free quarantine, are already up and running for tourists who have completed two vaccinations. The 500 thousand rupiahs Visa on Arrival is more affordable at about a third of the cost of an e-visa priced at 1.5 million rupiahs. Three Middle East countries already included in VoA list, which are Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

“The goal we expect from Indonesia’s participation in the Dubai ATM 2022 is to increase the number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia and increase country’s foreign exchange income,” Acting Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, explained about Indonesia’s goal to participate in the ATM Dubai 2022.

In March, Indonesia successfully held MotoGP at the pride of Indonesia, the Mandalika circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. The event is located at one of the ‘Super Priority Destinations’ promoted by the Indonesian Government as a strategy for developing destinations outside Bali or ‘The New Bali’. Later this year in October, Indonesia will host the G20 Meeting in Bali, a global international event that reaffirms global trust in Indonesia after the Covid-19 pandemic.

For real-time updates on Indonesia travel, please visit www.indonesia.travel

