Indonesia calls on East Asian nations to recognize Palestine state

Indonesia called on the East Asian nations to recognize the Palestine state and urged the international community to stand by international law and humanity, state-run media reported.

Speaking at East Asia summit in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin warned that many new conflicts could emerge.

“As leaders, we must take a stance and side with international law and humanity. Do not be selective in implementing international law. If this continues, I am afraid that many new conflicts will emerge,” Anatara News quoted Amin as saying.

“(Therefore), I urge countries that have not recognized Palestine to do so immediately,” Amin added.

He emphasized that international law must be respected by everyone, without exception.

The number of countries recognizing Palestine now stands at 146 following decisions by Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia, Armenia, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by t

he Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 97,900 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Source: Anadolu Agency