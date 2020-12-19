India’s coronavirus cases surpass 10M mark

The coronavirus cases in India crossed 10 million on Saturday with over 25,000 fresh infections registered in the last 24 hours, official data showed.

The country has now become second in the world to cross the 10 million case mark after the US which is topping the COVID-19 cases globally.

According to the Health Ministry update, India’s case tally reached 10,004,599 on Saturday morning with 25,152 new cases. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 145,136.

While the country has now crossed the grim mark, there has been a decline in the daily new cases across India. Compared to the single-day rise of over 90,000 cases in September, daily cases remain around 30,000 recently.

On Friday, the Health Ministry said in a statement that the total recoveries topped 9.5 million. “The recovery rate has also increased to 95.40%,” it said.

Three vaccine manufacturing companies have so far applied for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in India. The application is still in process.

