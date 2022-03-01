India Rejects Study Suggesting Country’s COVID-19 Mortality Rate Was 8 Times Higher

Posted on 5 mins ago by
Published by
Knewz

By Richard Horgan Los Angeles (Knewz) — India is firing back at a March 10 study that estimates deaths in the country from COVID-19 were much higher. The report pegged India as the country with the highest number of excess COVID deaths during 2020-2021, at 4.07 million. Overall, the study suggested02796-3/fulltext) rates of death from COVID around the world were much higher than what was officially reported. India’s Union Health Ministry blasted the study’s mathematical modeling as “speculative and misinformed.” It questioned the use of reported deaths from newspapers, pulled at various interv…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
India Rejects Study Suggesting Country’s COVID-19 Mortality Rate Was 8 Times Higher
5 mins ago
Turkey purchases drilling ship from South Korea
1 hour ago
Venezuela unlikely to make up for banned Russian crude: experts
3 hours ago
Well-being of region is one of priority issues for Azerbaijan and Turkey – Administration of President of Turkey
13 hours ago
In case of necessity, Turkish TURKOVAC COVID-19 vaccine can be produced in Azerbaijan – TUSEB
13 hours ago
Nigerians to spend more as wheat prices soar
13 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.