In Turkey a journalist is arrested for covering an alleged hacking of a government database

Hilmi Hacaloğlu, Public domain, viaWikimedia Commons via (CC BY-NC-ND) Authorities in Turkey arrested an independent journalist İbrahim Haskoloğlu on April 19 on charges of illegally obtaining and disseminating personal information. The arrest comes after Haskoloğlu reported on an alleged hacking of a government database. The journalist said he was contacted by the group that claimed to be behind the hack two months ago. Local authorities refuted reports of any data breach while the “Ministry of Interior filed a complaint against İbrahim Haskoloğlu, who shared ID cards allegedly belonging to P…

