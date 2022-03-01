In case of necessity, Turkish TURKOVAC COVID-19 vaccine can be produced in Azerbaijan – TUSEB

Published by

Azer News

By Trend In case of necessity, the Turkish TURKOVAC vaccine against COVID-19 can be produced in Azerbaijan, President of the Turkish Health Institutes under the Ministry of Health (TUSEB) Erhan Akdogan said in an exclusive interview with Trend. Akdogan said that the third phase of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine has begun in Azerbaijan. “Those involved in clinical trials who have previously received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine will receive TURKOVAC vaccine as the third dose,” the president of the Turkish Health Institutes added. “Following the results of the third phase of clinica…

