IKO Acquires Ross Roof Group

Posted on 5 hours ago by tngadmin

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — IKO, a North American pioneer in the manufacture of residential and commercial roofing products, announced today that it has acquired New Zealand based Ross Roof Group (RRG).

RRG is a manufacturer and exporter of stone coated metal roof tiles that has operated as a family owned enterprise for nearly 80 years.  RRG will join IKO’s global operations under the RoofTile Group (RTG) banner as part of the company’s expanding footprint in the metal roofing industry.

“Ross Roof Group and its employees share many common traits with our own global operations, from family ownership and values to its long history of industry leading quality products,” notes Hartley Koschitzky, Co-Chairman of IKO. “We look forward to having the RRG team joining our operations, and continuing to serve their customers with the goods and services they have come to expect from such a respected brand.”

About IKO
IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets.  A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America, Europe and the Pacific.  IKO is a family owned business established in 1951.

Copyright ©2021 IKO. All rights reserved.  For media or industry analyst support, please visit our website at http://www.iko.com . Follow us on:

Linkedin | Pinterest | Houzz | Youtube | SlideShare

Contact: Derek Fee, Manager – Corporate Communications, 300-1 Yorkdale Road, TORONTO, ON M6A 3A1, 1-416-780-5898, Email: derek.fee@iko.com

RELATED ARTICLES
‫شركة “زيمو للأبحاث” تحصل على علامة CE لأطقم ™SafeCollect الجديدة لجمع العينات في المنازل
‫شركة “زيمو للأبحاث” تحصل على علامة CE لأطقم ™SafeCollect الجديدة لجمع العينات في المنازل
4 hours ago
IKO Acquires Ross Roof Group
IKO Acquires Ross Roof Group
5 hours ago
True Global Ventures 4 Plus, World’s First Truly Global Blockchain Equity Fund, Oversubscribed Surpassing $100M Target
True Global Ventures 4 Plus, World’s First Truly Global Blockchain Equity Fund, Oversubscribed Surpassing $100M Target
10 hours ago
Doo Group Offers Scholarship Opportunities At King’s College London
Doo Group Offers Scholarship Opportunities At King’s College London
10 hours ago
Young Leaders from Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia Selected for Inaugural USA Pavilion @ EXPO 2020 Fellows Program
Young Leaders from Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia Selected for Inaugural USA Pavilion @ EXPO 2020 Fellows Program
10 hours ago
Joy Spreader Boosts Sales for Multiple E-commerce Platforms in Response to Trend Towards Cross-platform Business Integration
Joy Spreader Boosts Sales for Multiple E-commerce Platforms in Response to Trend Towards Cross-platform Business Integration
10 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.