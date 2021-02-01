Hyper Hippo Blasts Through Time With New Idle Game: AdVenture Ages

Idle your way through the Ages with this compelling idle game from Hyper Hippo!

AdVenture Ages Promo Image

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The makers of AdVenture Capitalist and AdVenture Communist, Hyper Hippo Entertainment today announced the global launch of the latest idle game in its portfolio, AdVenture Ages. The simulation game is now available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play.

Watch the AdVenture Ages trailer here: https://youtu.be/RCyGk8YCg0k

Players will be transported back to past civilizations to collect historical figures and restore history in this quirky new idle adventure.

Set in numerous, exciting chapters of history, AdVenture Ages sees players taking on the role of a decorated time-traveling agent, who after an unfortunate accident must journey back to past civilizations to restore history (and their pristine career) before the future as they know it ceases to exist.

“AdVenture Ages takes the best parts of our Idle games—our engaging systems and quirky art style—and wraps them in an exciting adventure through the Ages that everyone can enjoy,” says Rimmy Spanjer, Managing Director of Games at Hyper Hippo. “We can’t wait for new players and long-time fans to start assembling a team of famous figures throughout history, helping them become the ultimate time-traveling agent.”

Key Features:

Repair a shattered timeline by guiding the most powerful civilizations throughout history

Journey through civilizations and collect resources to upgrade your time machine

Restore the population throughout the Ages—Bronze, Medieval, Renaissance, and more!

Grow your population, even when you’re offline

Collect historical heroes to manage your resources

Boost your time machine’s power

Climb the ranks from cadet to the greatest agent of all time.

Post launch, the game will be supported with regular updates and live events.

Download the game on your iPhone or iPad at: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/ time-tycoon/id1510649539

Download the game on your Android device at: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=ca.hyperhippo. adventureages

Players can join the AdVenture Ages community now by following @PlayAdVentureAges on Twitter and @AdVentureAges on Facebook. They can also join the official AdVenture Ages Discord channel and keep a lookout on the game’s Reddit community for regular updates from the player support team.

About Hyper Hippo Entertainment:

Hyper Hippo is an entertainment studio, driven to entertain, connect, and inspire billions of fans around the world. Founded in 2012, by the creator of Club Penguin, Lance Priebe, Hyper Hippo are the makers of the idle hits AdVenture Capitalist and AdVenture Communist. For more info, please visit http://www.hyperhippogames.com .

Press Kit

Find supporting assets here .

Media Contact

Emma Bullen

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 667eae64-993c-4f55-b303- 88d97cf52605