Hundreds of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Protest in Tel Aviv Over Arrest of Army Draft Evaders

Tel aviv: Hundreds of ultra-orthodox Jews demonstrated in Tel Aviv, blocking a main road in the town of Bnei Brak, to protest the arrest of three men who refused to enlist in the army, according to Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN. The Haredim blocked Geha Road near Bnei Brak in objection to the arrests. Police Commander Daniel Levy was quoted as saying that ‘the demonstration is illegal.’

According to Anadolu Agency, the outlet published a video showing hundreds of Haredim blocking the road. Police arrested the men Tuesday, who had evaded military service and handed them to the military police – which was unprecedented, according to Israel’s Channel 12. The channel reported that ‘the arrests have sparked anger within the Haredi community, who are threatening mass protests and road closures in response.’

Tensions over Haredi military service have surged since a June 25 ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court, which mandated the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men and barred financial aid to religious institutions w

hose students refuse to enlist. Haredi make up about 13% of Israel’s 10 million citizens. Many reject military service, arguing that their lives are dedicated to Torah study and integration into secular society would compromise their religious identity.

For decades, most Haredi men avoided conscription at age 18 by receiving repeated deferments for religious study until they reached the exemption age of 26. Several political parties in the governing coalition and opposition have criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push for legislation that would exempt Haredim from military service, calling it discriminatory.

The developments come as Israel continues its military campaign on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 59,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense

Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.