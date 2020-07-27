Huawei’s Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success

Synergy across five major tech domains is key

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On the opening day of the online Better World Summit, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman Guo Ping elaborated on how synergy across five major tech domains will help unlock the full potential of 5G to drive commercial success. Guest speakers from carriers, industry organizations, and standards bodies, such as China Telecom, Etisalat, MTN, GSMA, and 3GPP/ETSI, were also joined by several thousand online attendees from more than 80 countries to explore how information and communications technology (ICT) can power new economic growth both now and in a post-pandemic world.

Working together to fight the pandemic with technology

The pandemic has reshaped how we live and work, and has dealt a heavy blow to the world economy. Fortunately, ICT offers a concrete set of tools to aid in the fight against COVID-19 on multiple fronts.

“As an ICT company, it’s our responsibility to use the technology we have to help contain and defeat this pandemic,” said Guo. “Together with our partners and customers, including carriers and enterprises of all types, we can use technological solutions to effect a positive impact on our communities.”

“By drawing on our experience in early hotspots, we have developed nine scenario-based solutions that use ICT technology to help combat the pandemic. Whether it’s hospital network deployment, remote consultation, online education, or restarting governments and businesses, we’ve been sharing our experience and capabilities to help control the spread of the virus and reopen economies.”

Unlocking the full potential of 5G: Synergy across five major tech domains

There are already more than 90 million 5G users worldwide. “As global 5G deployment begins to wrap up, we need to strengthen our focus on industry applications,” Guo said. “This will help us unleash the full potential of 5G.”

The business case for 5G is not just better connectivity. When technologies like 5G, computing, cloud, and AI come together, they reinforce each other and create numerous opportunities across five major tech domains: connectivity, AI, cloud, computing, and industry applications.

“Huawei has in-depth strengths in each of these domains,” Guo continued. “We can mix and match them to create scenario-based solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers and partners. This is key to unlocking the full potential of 5G and driving commercial success.”

For 5G to succeed commercially, the entire industry needs to work together. Vertical industry applications can be replicated at scale only when unified industry standards and a collaborative ecosystem are in place. “Moving forward, Huawei will double down on efforts to equip our partners with the capabilities they need,” Guo said. “We will promote joint innovation, and drive growth for everyone in the value chain.”

Balancing short-term and long-term goals: Precise deployment for maximum value

Guo said, “Given the current economic environment, carriers need to focus on both short-term and long-term goals. More precise deployment is how they can maximize the value of their networks.” Huawei has three suggestions for this.

First, carriers should prioritize user experience and spend money where it’s needed most to maximize the value of existing networks.

Second, carriers should make the most of existing 4G and FTTx networks, and integrate them with new 5G networks through holistic coordination and precise planning.

Third, 5G deployment plans should prioritize hotspots and key industry applications.

The Better World Summit was broadcast live in Chinese, English, Spanish, French, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Arabic. For more information, click here.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/ company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1219739/Huawei_Guo_Ping. jpg