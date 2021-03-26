Huawei Upgrades Three Intelligent Cloud-Network Solutions, Accelerating the Digital Transformation of Industries

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei announced upgrades to version 3.0 for three of its intelligent cloud-network solutions — CloudCampus, CloudFabric, and CloudWAN — future-proofing campus networks, data center networks, and WANs, respectively. Huawei also highlighted scenario-specific solutions resulting from joint innovation with industry partners, which will accelerate the digital transformation of industries.

Huawei’s Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025 predicts that by the year 2025, there will be 100 billion global connections, 85% of enterprise applications will be cloud-based, and high-speed network connectivity will be available in every corner of the physical world.

The network is integral to the digital transformation of enterprises, and future-proof enterprise networks must offer optimal cloud access experience, carry and deploy services in an agile manner, proactively detect service changes, and constantly predict network risks.

“In the IP networking field, Huawei remains committed to developing intelligent cloud-network solutions, in collaboration with global partners, to accelerate the digital transformation of industries,” said Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line. “We believe that our newly upgraded CloudCampus, CloudFabric, and CloudWAN solutions will supply endless power to the digital transformation of industries.”

CloudCampus 3.0

Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution is an ideal choice for enterprises to future-proof their campus networks in the cloud era. This solution stands out by offering a “100 Mbit/s everywhere” wireless experience, one global network with high-speed SD-WAN interconnection, SDN-driven cloud management, and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) for users and applications. It also comes with a number of all-new products, including Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 APs, CloudEngine S multi-GE switches, Wi-Fi 6 CPEs, and the NetEngine AR8000. These exciting new products enable enterprises to inspire further innovation, unleash the value of data, improve O&M efficiency, and ensure service stability and reliability in the cloud era.

CloudFabric 3.0

Huawei’s CloudFabric 3.0 Hyper-Converged Data Center Network Solution is the first to achieve Level-3 autonomous driving network capabilities. It offers full-lifecycle automation capable of reducing time to market (TTM) by 90%, and also delivers network-wide intelligent O&M to proactively predict 90% of faults. Built on all-Ethernet architecture, this solution is ideally equipped to construct lossless computing and storage networks, unleashing 100% of computing power and further advancing the intelligent upgrade of enterprises.

CloudWAN 3.0

Huawei’s CloudWAN 3.0 Solution enables enterprises worldwide to build future-proof intelligent WANs, thereby accelerating their digital transformation. As enterprises migrate to the cloud and production networks become IP-based, CloudWAN 3.0 integrates new “five ones” capabilities: one-hop cloud access, one-fiber multipurpose transport, one-click fast scheduling, one-network wide connection, and one-stop integrated security. These features accelerate service deployment to a matter of minutes, create a converged bearer for all services through a single network, facilitate intelligent traffic optimization and load balancing, and enable intelligent O&M and end-to-end security.

Huawei’s intelligent cloud-network offerings have received widespread acclaim across such sectors as government, finance, transportation, and energy. At the Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei further showcased an extensive range of scenario-tailored network solutions, including the Smart Customs Network Solution, Smart Campus Network Solution for Higher Education, Smart Airport Integrated IP Network Solution, Smart Financial Network Solution, Intelligent IP Network Solution for Power Transmission and Transformation, and CloudCampus Network Solution for Oil & Gas.

To elaborate further, Huawei’s Smart Customs Network Solution innovates with super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving capabilities. With this solution, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and build a new foundation for intelligent customs, leading to more secure and convenient cross-border trade.

In the higher education sector, Huawei’s Smart Campus Network Solution makes it easier to offer higher quality education by establishing cutting-edge digital infrastructure and integrating end-to-end network security.

In the electric power sector, Huawei’s Intelligent IP Network Solution for Power Transmission and Transformation draws on cutting-edge technologies — such as FlexE-based slicing, ultra-broadband all-Ethernet, and intelligent management and control — to offer a deterministic network experience. This solution enables electric power companies worldwide to effectively advance the digital transformation of their power grids while accelerating the transition to the “Energy Internet” era.

To date, Huawei’s intelligent cloud-network offerings have served more than 12,000 customers in more than 140 countries and regions. Looking ahead, Huawei will collaborate with even more partners to further enable business innovations, contributing to the success of a wide range of industries and building a foundation for industry digital transformation.

The Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021 was held from March 24 to 26. To learn more, click https://e.huawei.com/en/ events/industry-digital- transformation/2021.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1474749/EN_HIDTC.mp4