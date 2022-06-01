Huawei Intelligent Net-Zero Carbon Campus Solution Wins WSIS Prize 2022 Champion

Posted on 41 mins ago by tngadmin

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei was named Champion at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022 Forum’s Prizes Ceremony in Geneva yesterday. The WSIS 2022 Prizes Champion, was presented to Huawei for its use of their intelligent net-zero carbon campus solution at the Yancheng Low-carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park project. A total of 996 projects were considered for this award, and the selection process took five months.

WSIS is the world’s largest annual gathering of the ICT for development community. The event aims at advancing global sustainable development goals is co-organized by the ITU, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other UN organizations and WSIS action plan facilitators. The WSIS Prizes contest awards prizes for outstanding sustainability projects in 18 categories, including information and communication infrastructure, E-government, E-environment, E-health, and E-agriculture. Huawei’s intelligent net-zero carbon campus solution was nominated for this year’s environment category.

Yancheng Low-carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park

The Yancheng Park project was jointly developed by Huawei and the Yancheng Power Supply Company, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China. The project uses the triple-dimensional model for energy transformation, decarbonization, and digital transformation. By focusing on the three scenarios of smart energy management, carbon management, and campus management, this project delivers real-time monitoring of energy equipment, strong carbon emission management, intelligent and convenient access control management, and intelligent and coordinated micro-grid control. The campus is powered by complementary energy sources and integrates its energy consumption system with on-campus terminals. The project is a showcase of an intelligent and low-carbon campus that contributes to a green, low-carbon, safe, and efficient modern energy system.

To learn more about WSIS, please visit: https://www.itu.int/net4/wsis/forum/2022/

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.twitter.com/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831359/Yancheng_Low_carbon___Smart_Energy_Industrial_Park.jpg

RELATED ARTICLES
As Demand Surges for Organic Food, New Price Risks Emerge
2 days ago
Throat Lozenges Market Size, Development, Segmentation, Development Forecast by 2027
2 days ago
Airport Surveillance Radar Market Size Expected To Grow At A CAGR Over 6.49% From 2019 To 2027 With Size,Share,Analysis,Trend,Growth By MRFR
2 days ago
Tobacco Packaging Market Global Industry Size, Growth by 2030
2 days ago
Vehicle Intercom Systems Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions with Forecast 2026
2 days ago
Tactical Data Link Market Growing International Security Threats, Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions Forecast 2028
2 days ago

Calendar

June 2022
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.