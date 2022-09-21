Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network, Unleashing Industry Digital Productivity

Zhao Zhipeng highlighted that core services across various industries are gradually undergoing digital transformation, which poses higher requirements on networks. For example, as the financial sector moves toward Bank 4.0, stable-state and agile-state services coexist, driving financial service systems to be moved to multiple or hybrid clouds. In the public service sector, digital transformation involves data streamlining across functional departments and requires services to be transported in a unified manner. In the manufacturing and energy sectors, hundreds of types of sensors need to connect to the network, increasing network complexity multi-fold.

To address the preceding challenges, Huawei’s Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution further enhances the experience for industry customers in three dimensions — easy, agile, and simplified — by continuously building its capabilities in CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus scenarios.

CloudFabric 3.0 + Easy: This DCN solution provides easy deployment, O&M, and evolution capabilities to deliver an ultimate service experience, helping enterprises improve online service efficiency.

CloudWAN 3.0 + Agile: This cloud WAN solution provides agile connection, optimal experience, and agile O&M to unleash an ultimate cloud experience, enabling ISPs to further improve private line quality and the transportation sector to improve scheduling efficiency.

CloudCampus 3.0 + Simplified: This cloud campus network solution provides simplified access, architecture, and O&M capabilities to simplify enterprise networks, significantly improving service efficiency in the healthcare, education, and electric power sectors.

Piyapong Worakee, CIO of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), delivered a speech entitled “Digital Transformation Journey and Future of EGAT Smart Campus Network.” In this speech, he shared how Huawei’s Intelligent Network Solution helped EGAT build an efficient, innovative, green, and secure campus network. This in turn provides both stable and reliable energy supply for the region, and ensures a happy life in Thailand on EGAT’s digital transformation journey.

Huawei’s Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution serves customers in sectors such as education, government, transportation, finance, and energy in more than 150 countries and regions. In the future, Huawei will work with its customers and partners to dive deeper into various industry scenarios to unleash digital productivity. Specifically, Huawei will continue to explore next-generation technologies for various industries and innovate in six directions: green ultra-broadband (GUB), multi-domain network AI (MNA), ubiquitous network security (UNS), IPv6 Enhanced, high resilience & low-latency networking (HRL), and massive heterogeneous IoT (MHI).

