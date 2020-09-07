Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 Server Passes SAP HANA Appliance Certification

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Huawei’s latest FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 server has passed the SAP ICC certification test and obtained the SAP HANA Appliance Certification. It is listed in the latest SAP integrated product certification list.

This certification further enriches the enablement of the SAP ecosystem and provides new business opportunities for both customers and ecosystem partners.

Since the establishment of a global technical cooperation partnership in 2012, Huawei and SAP have been committed to consolidating their strengths. SAP’s software capabilities and Huawei’s infrastructure capabilities jointly provide efficient and reliable solutions for the enterprise market and provide high-quality services for global customers’ digital transformation. The SAP Partner Adoption Center facilitates strategic cooperation between the two parties, driving the joint innovation process to produce one-stop services for customers and partners.

The SAP HANA appliance certification result of Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 is available at the SAP official website: https://www.sap.com/dmc/exp/ 2014-09-02-hana-hardware/enEN/ appliances.html?textsearch= 2488H+V6#categories=certified& search=2488H%20V6&recordid= 2352

