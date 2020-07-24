Huawei Drives Global Digital Traffic Management with Cutting-edge Intelligent Solution

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Huawei held an online launch summit of the Intelligent Traffic Management Solution (ITMS) with the theme of “Transform the Way We Move”. With faster urbanization leading to bigger population, there’s a pressing need of information and communication technologies to reduce traffic incidents and improve enforcement efficiency. In the summit, global customers and partners of this discipline were invited to share their experience and insights in dealing with the “new normal” in the post-pandemic era.

Huawei has launched Intelligent Traffic Management Solution for overseas markets to address challenges on traffic law enforcement, traffic violation inspection, and traffic control with advanced technologies including big data, AI, cloud, 5G, etc.

In the post-epidemic era, a safe and sound transport system is essential to economic recovery

ICT technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence have played an important role in epidemic prevention and control, making governments and enterprises around the world realize that digital transformation is inevitable. With economy recovering and markets resuming, a safe and operational transportation system is essential.

York Yuekun, President of Huawei Global Government Business Unit, said: “Smooth and orderly traffic is a key prerequisite for the next round of economic recovery. Huawei’s Intelligent Traffic Management Solution adopts a variety of new technologies, such as AI and big data, to transform traffic management from experience-based to intelligent, and from “looking for a needle in a haystack” to “precisely guided operations”. This improves traffic efficiency, protects road safety, and helps cities address traffic issues and recover their economies.

As one of the largest industrial cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yanbu deployed Huawei’s Intelligent Traffic Management System in 2019. Engr. Thamer Anwar Noori, Manager of Communication & Emergency System, Industrial Security & Safety, Royal Commission at Yanbu, said: “Our goal is to build Yanbu into one of the safest cities in the world. To achieve this goal, we need to ensure road safety and provide an efficient and safe traffic environment for our people. After the deployment of Huawei’s Intelligent Traffic Management System in 2019, it achieved remarkable results within a few months.”

Transforming road traffic management & safety digitalization through Huawei Intelligent Traffic Management Solution

Road traffic management & safety is always among the top priority for many governments around the world as it has a direct impact on life quality. Huawei is working closely with our ecosystem partners to develop the ITMS, supporting system integration upon an open platform.

Among Huawei ITMS partners is Hawkie Zhang, Vice President of E-Hualu International Technology Co., Ltd. He said: “Traffic and human resources are inseparable. Intelligent off-site law enforcement reduces human resource requirements in traffic management. In the future, we will use big data to perform in-depth relationship analysis in core business domains and use AI to usher in a new era of urban traffic management.”

Augustine Chiew, APAC & Russia Lead, Government Business, Huawei, elaborated on Huawei ITMS, “The solution consists of three parts, namely ‘Sharp Eyes’, a ‘Powerful Brain’, and ‘Intelligent and Simplified O&M.’

The ‘Sharp Eyes’ module replaces traditional single functionality sensors with intelligent sensors that support deployment of multiple algorithms to better detect violations and collect comprehensive traffic information. The ‘Powerful Brain’ module process and analyzes large amount of traffic data in real-time, enhancing traffic managers’ ability to make better and more accurate decisions. The ‘Intelligent and Simplified O&M’ module uses integrated sites and the eSight O&M platform to support fast and seamless deployment, and E2E multi-dimensional management.”

For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/topic/ intelligent-traffic-2020/en/