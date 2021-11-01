How the Lions’ Thanksgiving Game Became One of the NFL’s Longest-Standing Traditions

Published by

InsideHook

By Evan Bleier When Americans tuck into their turkey on Thanksgiving, the side dish the majority of us agree on isn’t mashed potatoes, stuffing or cranberry sauce — it’s football. This year, at least if you eat early, it won’t be a very appetizing product: the Chicago Bears will head to Detroit to take on the Lions in a matchup of teams that have a combined record of just 3-16-1 to kick off Thursday’s NFL action. Given the teams that are involved, we highly doubt human viewership of the game will match the 46 million turkeys that are consumed each year on the third Thursday in November. So how…

Read More